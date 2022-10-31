Things To Know Monday, October 31

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. No. 5 JSU blank rivals Southern in BoomBox Classic on historic weekend

The atmosphere in Jackson for the rivalry football game was electric on Saturday. In front of ESPN’s College Gameday for the first time and 53,885 fans in The Vet, thee undefeated No. 5 Jackson State Tigers and their number one defense shutout bitter rivals, the Southern Jaguars, to earn the Tigers’ best start in program history, giving the JSU faithful a reason to believe. “History? More history, College Gameday, 8-0, we love making history here,” Head Coach Deion Sanders said in the postgame press conference. Read the full story here.

2. Vicksburg native receives $25,000 grant from ‘Shark Tank’ investor

Recently, eight Black business owners from around the country took home a $25,000 grant and some exclusive mentorship from entrepreneur, businessman, and Shark Tank investor Daymond John during the Black Entrepreneurs Day 2022 live stream Thursday. One of those business owners is from the Magnolia State. Daniel Jennings, a Vicksburg native, is an entrepreneur and the owner of Tiny Cottage Concept, LLC. He specializes in building tiny modular homes for people across the country. Jennings says the goal of his company is to build and sell tiny homes and use a portion of the money to help provide shelter for those who need it the most.

3. Thousands participate in Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk

Thousands of people participated in the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk Saturday morning at the Mississippi Braves Stadium. The event is a fundraiser held to raise awareness of the fight against breast cancer. One participant has been through 19 years of surviving and thriving after being diagnosed with breast cancer. “They told me my cancer had spread so bad they couldn’t help me,” said Ella Alexander, a breast cancer survivor. Yet, Alexander is using her voice as hope.

