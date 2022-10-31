LawCall
Speaker Gunn to potentially call special session this week

House Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, recaps significant legislation that passed this session...
House Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, recaps significant legislation that passed this session with reporters at the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Courtney Ann Jackson
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple House members have confirmed to WLBT that House Speaker Philip Gunn could potentially call a special session later this week.

According to the members, Gunn sent a message Monday morning stating that the special session could be called for Wednesday and possibly Thursday, and to make plans to be in the capital city.

It is not currently known what the special session might include.

This is a developing story.

