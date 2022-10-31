LawCall
Powerball $50,000 winning ticket sold in Meridian!

The billion dollar Powerball drawing is Monday night, but someone has already won a really nice...
The billion dollar Powerball drawing is Monday night, but someone has already won a really nice prize, $50,000!(MGN)
By Ross McLeod
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The billion dollar Powerball drawing is Monday night, but someone has already won a really nice prize, $50,000!

The ticket was sold at Meridian’s North Hills Texaco. The lucky player matched 4 out of 5 white balls and the Powerball in the Oct. 29 drawing. If you bought a ticket, check it carefully!

Mississippi Lottery Corporation said there was another $50,000 winner in Leland, with the ticket purchased at Double Quick #61. Neither player selected the Powerplay option, which was 3. Doing so would have tripled their wins to $150,000.

Meanwhile, the jackpot for Monday night’s drawing is now an estimated $1 billion, with an estimated cash value of $497.3 million. If a player wins Monday’s jackpot, it will be the second largest jackpot in Powerball’s 30-year history and fifth largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

Cash 4 Players Win Big
Cash 4 winners were lined up around Mississippi Lottery headquarters waiting for the doors to open so they could claim their winnings.

The winning numbers for the Friday, Oct. 28, evening drawing for Cash 4 were 2-2-2-2 and a Fireball of 5. As a result, 108 players won $2,500 for exact match ($0.50 play), and 134 players won $5,000 for exact match ($1 play).

Combined with other winning combinations, the lottery will payout more than $940,000 from Friday night’s Cash 4 drawing. “Quads” and “Trips” are player favorites in Cash 4 and Cash 3. When those numbers hit, it usually results in a large number of winners.

The Mega Millions® jackpot for Tuesday, Nov. 1, is an estimated $87 million, with an estimated cash value of $42.8 million; the jackpot for the Mississippi Match 5 Tuesday is an estimated %155,000.

