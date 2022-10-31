LawCall
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Power of Pink

Police: 3 high school students among 4 killed in rollover crash

Police in Georgia said three high school students were among four killed in a rollover crash...
Police in Georgia said three high school students were among four killed in a rollover crash early Sunday.(MGN)
By Jamarlo Phillips and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) - Four people were killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Georgia early Sunday morning, authorities said.

Police in Chattanooga County said 54-year-old Otis James Tennard, Jr., 15-year-old Xavier Gray, and brothers 14-year-old Tydraevius Dozier and 16-year-old Zantivian Brown were killed in the crash.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, troopers responded to the crash at 12:36 a.m. on Sunday.

They said the vehicle, an Audi RS5, was traveling on a highway as it entered a curve. The car left the roadway and drove on the grass shoulder, where it hit a private driveway, causing it to rotate and overturn before coming to a stop upright, officials said in a release.

WANF reported the driver and two passengers in the car died on the scene.

Authorities said the two other people were taken to Atrium Floyd Medical Center in Rome, where a male died and a female passenger was listed in critical condition.

Chattooga County Sheriff Mark Schrader said three of the four people killed were students who attended schools in Chattooga County.

Chattooga Schools Superintendent Jared Hosmer also commented on the tragedy.

“Please be in prayer for the families of all that have been affected by this terrible tragedy. If any of our school community needs help during this trying time, please reach out to any school employee,” Hosmer said.

Family, friends, and people who knew the three students shared memories of them across social media Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Windows busted out of multiple parked cars for the JSU football game
Windows busted out of multiple parked cars during JSU football game
Driver killed, passenger injured after vehicle crashes into utility pole in Warren County
Mississippi woman becomes one of the youngest Subway franchisees in the country
Mississippi woman becomes one of the youngest Subway franchisees in the country
Gov. Reeves to call special session regarding ‘biggest economic development project’ in Miss....
Gov. Reeves to call special session regarding ‘biggest economic development project’ in Miss. history
The Diamond Lady
Sunken casino riverboat exposed due to low Miss. River water levels

Latest News

WLBT at 4p
Law enforcement authorities responded to Mobile Government Plaza for reports of a person...
Gunman taken to hospital after Ala. police say he shot himself
FILE - Protesters hold signs as they march during a protest over the death of George Floyd in...
States struggle with pushback after wave of policing reforms
FILE - New Afghan Army special forces members attend their graduation ceremony after a...
Russia recruiting US-trained Afghan commandos, former Afghan generals say
President Joe Biden speaks during the Pennsylvania Democratic Party's 3rd Annual Independence...
Biden floats windfall tax on energy producers