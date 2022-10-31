LawCall
Petal raises nearly $1 million after 1st year of sales tax

Money raised can be used for tourism or recreational needs.(WDAM)
By Will Polston
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Petal residents who have eaten out over the last year have helped raise thousands of dollars for the city.

Last fall, the City of Petal implemented a 3 percent sales tax at all restaurants to raise money for the city.

Over the last year, the city has averaged a return of $82,000 a month, resulting in $984,000 over a year.

“We’ve collected 11 checks from our three percent monies,” said Petal Mayor Tony Ducker. “It’s allowed us to have conversations that we normally wouldn’t just wouldn’t have been able to have.”

The money raised from the sales tax can be used for anything regarding tourism or recreation in the City of Petal, including community events or park improvements.

“In general, people want to see some action and see some results and things being done with their tax dollars,” said Ducker. “I want it to be less expensive to live in town, and at the same time, we’ve got to pave roads, people want to see things with infrastructure, and they want their parks to be taken care of. "

