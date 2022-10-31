Louisiana man killed after SUV leaves I-55, hits tree in median

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Louisiana man was killed during a wreck on I-55 in Pike County over the weekend.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, a 2018 Mercedes SUV driven by Ledarius Weary, 29, of Baton Rouge, was traveling south on I-55 when it left the road and collided with a tree in the median.

Weary received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

