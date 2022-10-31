JPD seeking suspect in connection with domestic assault turned murder

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is seeking a man who is responsible for the death of Leslie Brooks.

Police say Clarence O’Reilly was arrested on September 9 on charges of aggravated assault in connection with severely burning Brooks during a domestic altercation on September 1, according to a JPD news release.

The incident occurred at 531 W. Ash St.

Brooks succumbed to her injuries on October 17 at a burn center in Georgia, the news release stated.

O’Reilly bonded out shortly after being arrested. His charges have since been upgraded to murder, JPD says. He currently has an active warrant for his arrest.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call JPD at (601) 960-1234.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.