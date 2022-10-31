Jackson Trunk-or-Treat begins at 4 p.m. on Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s annual Trunk-or-Treat Harvest Carnival is slated to begin at 4 p.m. on Monday, October 31, at VA Legion Softball Complex in Jackson.

The event is being hosted by the city’s Department of Parks and Recreation and will give patrons the chance to “visit and receive a variety of treats from decorated trunks or tents,” according to a post on the city’s social media page.

Admission is free and costumes are welcome. Food vendors and live entertainment will be on site. Patrons are asked to bring two canned goods.

For more information, contact Vickie Dykes at (601) 960-0471.

