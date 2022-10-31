Former Baltimore police officer, assistant jail warden to serve as receiver of Hinds Co. Detention Center

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - U.S. Judge Carlton Reeves has tapped a receiver to take over operations of the Hinds County Detention Center and that he begins work on January 1.

On Monday, Reeves handed down an order naming William France as receiver, saying he “is best suited” for the role.

“France’s diverse experience in corrections and criminal justice system leadership equip him with the tools to ensure RDC’s compliance,” he wrote.

France is a graduate of Johns Hopkins University and is currently an adjunct professor at Bowie State University and Coppin University, both in Maryland, Reeves writes.

“This court is satisfied that France has the experience, judgment and talent to perform the duties and responsibilities of a receiver and act as an officer of this court,” Reeves said.

His career in law enforcement began in the 1970s, where he served as an officer with the Baltimore Police Department, eventually retiring as commanding officer of the Eastern District.

After that, he served as assistant warden at the Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center, as commissioner of the Pretrial Detention and Services Division and deputy secretary of state for the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services (DPSCS).

As assistant warden, France “was responsible for directly managing a $22 million budget, 400 employees and overseeing the processing and bookings of more than 80,000 arrests annually,” Reeves wrote.

In his role as deputy secretary, he “oversaw three principal divisions of DPSCS with a combined staff of 11,000 employees and an annual budget of $1.2 million... experience that will benefit him in this role,” Reeves opined.

In an additional 13-page order, Reeves outlined the powers and duties of the receiver. Highlights of those duties are listed below:

Be in charge of day-to-day operations of the Raymond Detention Center

Remedy the unconstitutional conditions at RDC and implement the new injunction issued earlier this year

Control, oversee, supervise and direct all administrative, personnel, financial, accounting, contractual and other operational functions of jail

Hire, fire, suspend, supervise, promote, transfer, discipline and take other personnel actions regarding RDC employees and contract employees who perform duties at the jail

Establish personnel policies, subject to review of the court; create, abolish or transfer positions to the administration and operation of RDC

Negotiate agreements with the sheriff, board of supervisors and other agencies to address needs at the jail

The judge ordered the jail be put under federal receivership earlier this year, after court monitors said the county had failed to comply with conditions set in a revised jail consent decree also issued earlier this year. The receiver will not have jurisdiction over the work center or the downtown holding facility.

The county is currently appealing the case to the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals.

Receiver duties by Anthony Warren on Scribd

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.