First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Patchy fog tonight and partly to mostly cloudy Tuesday. We have a few sprinkles around Tuesday afternoon and night, but nothing more significant than that. We’ve received 1 point 2 inches of rain in the month of October, about 2 inches below normal. The only measurable rainfall in the forecast is next weekend as a storm system moves through Saturday night and Sunday. The strength of the system will determine how much weather we get and if it will be severe. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly sunny skies this week with highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s and 50s. Don’t forget, we change the clocks back an hour Sunday morning and election day is a week from tomorrow, next Tuesday. The average high is 73 this time of year and the average low is 48. Tropical Storm Lisa is in the Caribbean and should make landfall this week in Central America, possibly as strong as a category 1 hurricane.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.