First Alert Forecast: warming up throughout the week

By Peyton Garrison
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Clouds will continue to pass overhead this afternoon as the sun breaks through from time to time. Otherwise, expect high temperatures to top out generally in the middle 70s. Our weather will remain quiet and pleasant for those planning to go trick-or-treating later this evening as temperatures begin to fall back to the 60s. Overnight lows will fall to the lower 50s under partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures will be slightly above normal Tuesday afternoon as well in the middle to a few upper 70sto kick off November. A disturbance is forecast to pass through the region later in the day going into tomorrow night. There could be just enough moisture to squeeze out a couple of showers, but the overall chance for rain is low.

We’ll see more sunshine around by the middle of the week as temperatures warm up to the lower 80s. Our next best shot at seeing rain will likely hold off until the weekend as a frontal system approaches from the west.

