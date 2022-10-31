LawCall
First Alert Forecast: clouds, some sun early week; warmer late week

By Patrick Ellis
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 4:48 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HALLOWEEN MONDAY: A new work and school week will kick off with a mix of clouds and some sun sun across central and southwest Mississippi. A rogue shower can’t be ruled out under departing clouds to the northeast. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 70s. Trick or treating should go off without a hitch this year – we’ll stay partly clear, dry and cool. Temperatures will drop into the 50s by mid-evening; eventually bottoming out in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

TUESDAY: The start to November will be quiet – even with a quick moving system trekking across Mississippi by the latter part of the day. Expect a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the 70s to near 80. A shower or two may flare up with the passing system – clouds will gradually clear overnight as it pulls away. Lows will fall to the lower to middle 50s.

EXTENDED PERIOD: Mid-late week will stay quiet with golden sunshine beaming down upon us. It’ll be a warm brand of November sun as temperatures will run above average – in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Our next system will approach the area by the weekend, yielding better chances of rain by late Saturday into Sunday, though timing of the system is still iffy at this point.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

