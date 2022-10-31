Barbie Bassett apologizes for comments

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We have heard from many of you regarding an exchange in a WLBT newscast last week.

In an effort to be transparent, we want you to know we have had meaningful internal conversations and discussions about this situation.

Barbie Bassett would like to address those comments.

Below is her statement on the incident:

“Last Friday on our newscast ‘Today at 11’, I used a term that was offensive to many in our audience and to my coworkers here at WLBT. Though not intentional, I now understand how my comment was both insensitive and hurtful. I have apologized to Carmen Poe.

Now, I would like to apologize to you. That is not the heart of who I am. And for that, I humbly ask for your forgiveness and I apologize to everyone I have offended. I will learn from this and participate in training so I can better understand our history and our people.

I can’t mend the hurt my comment caused. I pray you’ll forgive me and that you’ll extend grace through this awful mistake.”

