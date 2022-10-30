Thousands participate in Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - Thousands of people participated in the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk Saturday morning at the Mississippi Braves Stadium.

The event is a fundraiser held to raise awareness of the fight against breast cancer.

One participant has been through 19 years of surviving and thriving after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

“They told me my cancer had spread so bad they couldn’t help me,” said Ella Alexander, a breast cancer survivor.

Yet, Alexander is using her voice as hope.

Beating breast cancer left her with high blood pressure and diabetes. She’s also had 4 strokes. And now she’s Battling a chronic kidney disease causing her to lose her hair again.

“But now I’m like Elijah. I’ve had my pity party. I’m through crying I’m living for the Lord,” Alexander said.

She says every year since her cancer diagnosis she’s been coming to support other women like herself.

Other survivors say everyone going through treatment needs a little bit of encouragement not to give up. It’s hard to make it without support.

Rebecca Foust, also a breast cancer survivor, has a similar story about perseverance.

“They say stage 4 metastatic is not curable but I’m still here after six years,” Foust stated.

Foust says this walk is more than just a few miles around the block, it’s her passion to help women know they aren’t alone.

“Just hang in there and keep trucking. Just keep moving. Show up. Even when you don’t feel like it show up and smile.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.