LawCall
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Power of Pink

Silver Alert issued for 59-year-old Vicksburg man

Michael Amos
Michael Amos(MBI)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 59-year-old Vicksburg man.

Michael Amos is described as a Black man around five feet, nine inches tall, with black, grey hair, brown eyes, and a white beard.

On Saturday, October 29, Amos was last seen at 3:15 p.m. in the 2100 block of Highway 61 in Warren County, wearing a grey ball cap, a grey-blue jean jacket, and blue jean shorts. MBI says he was walking west from the hospital.

Family members say Amos suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 601-636-1761.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Windows busted out of multiple parked cars for the JSU football game
Windows busted out of multiple parked cars during JSU football game
Single-vehicle crash results in death of Georgetown man in Copiah County
Single-vehicle crash results in death of Georgetown man in Copiah County
Come November 22, Gov. Tate Reeves will wash his hands of Jackson’s water
Come November 22, Gov. Tate Reeves will wash his hands of Jackson’s water
Mississippi woman becomes one of the youngest Subway franchisees in the country
Mississippi woman becomes one of the youngest Subway franchisees in the country
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Lee Corso to miss College Gameday in Jackson

Latest News

Hundreds attend special screening of “Till” movie in small Mississippi town
Thousands participate in Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk
Thousands participate in Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk
WLBT at 6p Weather - clipped version
WLBT at 6p Weather - clipped version
Windows busted out of multiple parked cars for the JSU football game
Windows busted out of multiple parked cars during JSU football game