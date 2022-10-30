LawCall
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Power of Pink

Pass Christian woman shares her extravagant Halloween decorations

Suzan Bramlett's living room is filled with Halloween decorations.
Suzan Bramlett's living room is filled with Halloween decorations.(WLOX)
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - You’ve seen plenty of spooky outdoor decorations for Halloween, but have you ever walked into a house completely decorated on the inside?

Pass Christian resident Suzan Bramlett goes all out for the holiday.

“I hide in the yard and jump out at everybody. I even had kids lay down in the street and refuse to come up to the house,” Bramlett said.

Since Hurricane Katrina, Bramlett said she vowed to always celebrate Halloween.

“I’ve always loved Halloween, but I really got into it after Katrina when I lost everything. I decided I am really going to enjoy my holiday,” Bramlett said.

Bramlett is an artist. Several of the decorations in her home were handmade.

“I love my tortured pumpkins because I made those out of paper and a beach ball, and I also love my dinnerware because it’s something I can hand down to my grandkids. They are already fighting for who’s getting what,” Bramlett said.

Bramlett told WLOX she likes that the holiday brings people together and will continue to share the Halloween spirit with others.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Windows busted out of multiple parked cars for the JSU football game
Windows busted out of multiple parked cars during JSU football game
Come November 22, Gov. Tate Reeves will wash his hands of Jackson’s water
Come November 22, Gov. Tate Reeves will wash his hands of Jackson’s water
Mississippi woman becomes one of the youngest Subway franchisees in the country
Mississippi woman becomes one of the youngest Subway franchisees in the country
Single-vehicle crash results in death of Georgetown man in Copiah County
Single-vehicle crash results in death of Georgetown man in Copiah County
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Lee Corso to miss College Gameday in Jackson

Latest News

Driver killed, passenger injured after vehicle crashes into utility pole in Warren County
Hundreds attend special screening of “Till” movie in small Mississippi town
Michael Amos
Silver Alert issued for 59-year-old Vicksburg man
Cloudy conditions on our Sunday following our front. Some light rain chances could be possible.
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast