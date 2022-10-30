LawCall
Man charged after police say he stole pumpkins, beer from Kroger

Warren Smith, 50.
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man will be spending his Halloween in court after police say he stole three pumpkins and a single Heineken beer from a Midtown Kroger over the weekend.

Memphis police have charged 50-year-old Warren Smith with theft of property valued at $1,000 or less.

Police responded to the shoplifting call at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Kroger located at 1366 Poplar Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found Smith still in the grocery store parking lot, pushing a cart with the stolen items.

Smith was then taken into custody and transported to 201 Poplar.

He is being held on a $100 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 31.

