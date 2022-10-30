First Alert Forecast:

LawCall
Stormy Weather Has Moved Out
WLBT at 6p Weather - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A storm system is making its way through the southeast.    As it slowly moves out, we will keep a chance for some wrap around showers, through Sunday morning.  Heavy rainfall today in some areas of Issaquena, Yazoo, and Madison counties, radar estimated between 2 and 3 inches.  Several disturbances will move through the southeast this week, keeping rain chances with us, every other day.  It doesn’t look like any severe weather will be associated with these systems.  A check on the tropics:  An area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms, in the central Caribbean, will likely become a tropical depression, early next week.  Chances are at 70%.

Tonight, slight rain chances, overnight. Low around 57.  Sunday, a lingering spot showers is possible , otherwise mostly cloudy with some peaks of sunshine in the afternoon. Sunday’s high 72, with a SSW wind at 5 to 10 mph.  Sunday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Here’s a check on your week ahead.   Monday, partly sunny, with a high near 73.   Halloween night, partly cloudy, with a low around 53.   Tuesday, 20 percent chance of showers.  Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73.  Wednesday, mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Low around 54. Thursday, sunny, with a high near 79. Low around 56.  Friday, sunny, with a high near 80.

