First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A storm system is making its way through the southeast. As it slowly moves out, we will keep a chance for some wrap around showers, through Sunday morning. Heavy rainfall today in some areas of Issaquena, Yazoo, and Madison counties, radar estimated between 2 and 3 inches. Several disturbances will move through the southeast this week, keeping rain chances with us, every other day. It doesn’t look like any severe weather will be associated with these systems. A check on the tropics: An area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms, in the central Caribbean, will likely become a tropical depression, early next week. Chances are at 70%.

Tonight, slight rain chances, overnight. Low around 57. Sunday, a lingering spot showers is possible , otherwise mostly cloudy with some peaks of sunshine in the afternoon. Sunday’s high 72, with a SSW wind at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Here’s a check on your week ahead. Monday, partly sunny, with a high near 73. Halloween night, partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Tuesday, 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Wednesday, mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Low around 54. Thursday, sunny, with a high near 79. Low around 56. Friday, sunny, with a high near 80.

