First Alert Forecast: A quieter week ahead of us as temperatures rise back into the low 80s by Friday. Rain returns Friday going into the weekend.

A quiet week is ahead of us as temperatures return to the low 80s by Friday. Some potential rain chances for Tuesday.(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Sunday morning!

Sunday, we could still see some rain chances following the front. But we are only talking about light rain on Sunday morning. Highs on Sunday remain in the low 70s, with partly sunny conditions across the area. Lows during the evening temps fall again to the mid to low 50s

Monday and Tuesday, rain chances continue to be possible across the area. Highs remain in the low 70s on Monday with partly sunny skies. Tuesday, Highs drive back into the mid to upper 70s with mostly sunny skies. During the evenings on both days, Lows will fall to the low 50s.

Wednesday and Thursday, Highs continue into the mid to upper 70s. Partly to mostly sunny skies for both days. Lows will fall to the mid-50s.

Friday continued sunny skies across the area with Highs in the low 80s. Lows that evening will fall to the upper 50s, with mostly clear conditions across the area.

Windows busted out of multiple parked cars during JSU football game
Single-vehicle crash results in death of Georgetown man in Copiah County
Come November 22, Gov. Tate Reeves will wash his hands of Jackson’s water
Mississippi woman becomes one of the youngest Subway franchisees in the country
