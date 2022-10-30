First Alert Forecast: Cloudy skies continue overnight! The Halloween forecast has great weather conditions for all the trick-or-treaters on Monday evening!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Sunday evening!

Mostly quiet conditions for us during the afternoon. The cloud cover hasn’t let up much with Highs reaching only near the upper 60s. Lows during the evening are expected to fall to the mid to low 50s.

Highs reaching back into the low 80s by Saturday. Better chance for rain looks to return by Saturday and Sunday this weekend.

Monday and Tuesday, some cloud cover is possible. Highs remain in the low 70s on Monday with partly sunny skies. Tuesday, Highs drive back into the mid to upper 70s with mostly sunny skies. Rain chances could be possible for Tuesday. During the evenings on both days, Lows will fall to the low 50s.

Wednesday and Thursday, Highs continue into the mid to upper 70s. Partly to mostly sunny skies for both days. Lows will fall to the mid-50s.

Friday, continued sunny skies across the area with Highs in the low 80s. Lows that evening wil fall to the upper 50s, with mostly clear conditions across the area.

