LawCall
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Power of Pink

Driver killed, passenger injured after vehicle crashes into utility pole in Warren County

(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - One man is dead, and another is injured after a vehicle crash in Warren County.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace says deputies received a phone call just after 1 a.m. Sunday about a vehicle crashing into a utility pole in the 900 block of Blossom Lane.

Once deputies arrived on the scene, they found the driver and a passenger inside the vehicle. According to Sheriff Pace, the driver had a gunshot wound. He died on the scene.

Sheriff Pace says the passenger was transported to a local hospital and is being treated for his injuries sustained in the crash.

The sheriff says this is an ongoing investigation, and more details will be released as it becomes available.

If you have any information, please contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 636-1761 or Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Windows busted out of multiple parked cars for the JSU football game
Windows busted out of multiple parked cars during JSU football game
Single-vehicle crash results in death of Georgetown man in Copiah County
Single-vehicle crash results in death of Georgetown man in Copiah County
Come November 22, Gov. Tate Reeves will wash his hands of Jackson’s water
Come November 22, Gov. Tate Reeves will wash his hands of Jackson’s water
Mississippi woman becomes one of the youngest Subway franchisees in the country
Mississippi woman becomes one of the youngest Subway franchisees in the country
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Lee Corso to miss College Gameday in Jackson

Latest News

Hundreds attend special screening of “Till” movie in small Mississippi town
Michael Amos
Silver Alert issued for 59-year-old Vicksburg man
Cloudy conditions on our Sunday following our front. Some light rain chances could be possible.
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
Thousands participate in Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk
Thousands participate in Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk