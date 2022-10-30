LawCall
Alvin Kamara, resurgent defense power Saints to 24-0 victory over Raiders

Alvin Kamara scores his second TD of the day against the Raiders.
By Garland Gillen
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Alvin Kamara scored his first three touchdowns of the season Sunday (Oct. 30) to lead the Saints to a 24-0 shutout victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Kamara scored on a 3-yard rushing touchdown, a 16-yard touchdown reception and a 36-yard TD reception. Kamara rushed for 62 yards and added 96 yards receiving.

Andy Dalton completed 22 of 30 passes for 229 yards, with two TD passes to Kamara. Dalton got the start at quarterback over a healthy Jameis Winston.

The triumph over Las Vegas ended a two-game losing streak for New Orleans (3-5). It also marked a strong return to form by the Saints’ defense, after the unit had surrendered at least 30 points in the three previous games.

The Saints host the Baltimore Ravens next Monday night (Nov. 7) on Fox 8. The Fox 8 Tailgate pregame show starts at 5:30 p.m.

