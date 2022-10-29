Windows busted out of multiple parked cars during JSU football game

LawCall
Windows busted out of multiple parked cars for the JSU football game(WLBT)
By Christopher Fields and WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple vehicles had their windows busted while parked for the Jackson State versus Southern Football game Saturday.

The incident occurred near Peachtree Street across from Ida. B. Wells APAC School.

The suspect(s) have not been identified at this time.

Jackson police and the Mississippi Highway Patrol are currently investigating the incident.

