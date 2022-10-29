Wages are increasing but not keeping up with inflation, Labor Dept. finds

LawCall
New numbers show wages and salaries are increasing but inflation is eating away at the gains.
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(CNN) - It appears workers are getting paid more, but inflation may have them feeling like they are getting paid less.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics released its quarterly employment cost index Friday. It showed wages are increasing but not keeping up with inflation.

Wages and salaries for workers rose 1.3% in the third quarter and over 5% in the year ending in September.

However, that’s when you don’t add in inflation.

When the numbers are adjusted for rising prices, wages and salaries have actually declined 3% over the year.

The costs for employers are also rising.

Paying for wages and benefits cost employers over 1% more in the third quarter, not accounting for inflation.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

