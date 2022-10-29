Single-vehicle crash results in death of Georgetown man in Copiah County

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash on Highway 472 in Copiah County Friday night around 7:34 p.m.

C.J. Jackson, 46, of Georgetown, Mississippi, was traveling east on Highway 472 when the vehicle left the roadway and overturned, ejecting Jackson.

MHP says Jackson received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

