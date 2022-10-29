LawCall
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Power of Pink

Severe weather damages parts of Jackson County, northern Pass Christian

Storm damage, 10/29/2022
Storm damage, 10/29/2022(submitted)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, severe weather rained down on several Jackson County towns as well as Pass Christian.

At 3:03 p.m. in Gautier, officials received reports of weather damage to Gautier Middle School, which is located at 1920 Graveline Road. The school’s roof, along with several trees in the area, suffered damage.

At 3:22 p.m., a tornado formed in the marshes of the Escatawpa River and moved north, crossing I-10 and causing an 18-wheeler to overturn at I-10 westbound before Highway 63.

I-10 before MS 63 / East Moss Point EX 69
I-10 before MS 63 / East Moss Point EX 69(WLOX)

At 3:45 p.m. in Vancleave, officials report that several trees, outbuildings and a home were damaged on Polly Lake Road. Trees that fell across the road were cleared.

At 4:42 p.m., Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was informed of a funnel cloud forming above Polk Town Road and moving northeast.

North Pass Christian was also left damaged following heavy winds near Neco’s Market.

North Pass Christian
North Pass Christian(Veronica)

Reports of a waterspout moving onshore in Pascagoula were also received, but have not been confirmed.

George, Stone, Harrison and Jackson County remain under Tornado Watch until 7 p.m. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

For live updates, make sure to keep an eye out for streams on our Facebook and download the WLOX First Alert Weather App to get the latest information.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Windows busted out of multiple parked cars for the JSU football game
Windows busted out of multiple parked cars during JSU football game
Come November 22, Gov. Tate Reeves will wash his hands of Jackson’s water
Come November 22, Gov. Tate Reeves will wash his hands of Jackson’s water
Mississippi woman becomes one of the youngest Subway franchisees in the country
Mississippi woman becomes one of the youngest Subway franchisees in the country
Single-vehicle crash results in death of Georgetown man in Copiah County
Single-vehicle crash results in death of Georgetown man in Copiah County
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Lee Corso to miss College Gameday in Jackson

Latest News

Jackson State running back Sy'veon Wilkerson breaks away from Southern University defensive...
No. 5 JSU blank rivals Southern in BoomBox Classic on historic weekend
Suzan Bramlett's living room is filled with Halloween decorations.
Pass Christian woman shares her extravagant Halloween decorations
Driver killed, passenger injured after vehicle crashes into utility pole in Warren County
Hundreds attend special screening of “Till” movie in small Mississippi town
Michael Amos
Silver Alert canceled for 59-year-old Vicksburg man