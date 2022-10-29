LawCall
Game of the Week: Rockets edge past Chargers in crucial Region 2-5A contest

The WLBT End Zone is sponsored by Mazda of Jackson
By Holly Emery, Garrett Busby, Quentin Smith, Joseph Doehring and Kasie Thomas
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 11:46 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Neshoba Central Rockets traveled to the capital city to take on the Callaway Chargers in a crucial Region 2 matchup to highlight Week 11 of Mississippi high school football.

Just a minute into the contest, Callaway’s Demarcus Brown returned a 70-yard punt all the way to the end zone to give the Chargers an early lead.

The Rockets struggled to get anything going on offense in the first quarter as their running game was shut down by the Chargers’ defensive line.

Despite starting slow on offense, Neshoba Central was still able to rack up some points as defensive back Elijah Ruffin forced a Callaway interception. In the next play, he ran it home for six.

But he didn’t just intercept once, Ruffin was on his A-game and created another interception - giving his team the lead of 14-13 going into the halftime break.

Callaway was unable to respond the rest of the contest as the Rockets’ defense held the Chargers scoreless in the second half.

Neshoba Central managed to get one more into the end zone, and began to dominate in the trenches, keeping the 21-13 lead to the final whistle to travel back to Neshoba with the victory.

Neshoba is now placed second in the teams’ region with playoffs just two weeks away.

