LawCall
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Power of Pink

First Alert Forecast: Another front is expected to move through today bringing heavy rainfall! We could get up to an inch of rain or higher across the area!

Showers and storms are expected to impact the area on this Saturday. As the front begins to...
Showers and storms are expected to impact the area on this Saturday. As the front begins to move into our viewing area, we expect a few storms to develop. Heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds could be the factors.(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Weekend Forecast:

Showers and storms are on the way for our Saturday as another Cold Front moves into the area. The timeline is expected between 7 AM and 7 PM where we could experience off-and-on heavy showers and storms across the area. Highs on Saturday, Low 70s, and during the overnight period Lows are expected to fall to the mid-50s. Potentially clear conditions overnight.

Sunday, we could still see some rain chances following the front. But we are only talking about light rain on Sunday morning. Highs on Sunday remain in the low 70s, with partly sunny conditions across the area. Lows during the evening temps fall again to the mid to low 50s

Monday and Tuesday, rain chances continue to be possible across the area. Highs remain in the low 70s on Monday with partly sunny skies. Tuesday, Highs drive back into the mid to upper 70s with mostly sunny skies. During the evenings on both days, Lows will fall to the low 50s.

Wednesday and Thursday, Highs continue into the mid to upper 70s. Partly to mostly sunny skies for both days. Lows will fall to the mid-50s.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi woman becomes one of the youngest Subway franchisees in the country
Mississippi woman becomes one of the youngest Subway franchisees in the country
Police in Indiana say 18-year-old Marrell B. Tyler is facing a burglary charge related to an...
Residents fight back, take down would-be robber in apartment break-in, police say
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Lee Corso to miss College Gameday in Jackson
Greyhound says it left Jackson due to 'poor conditions' and 'lack of improvement at the bus...
Greyhound says it left Jackson due ‘to poor conditions’ and ‘lack of improvement’ at the bus station
Come November 22, Gov. Tate Reeves will wash his hands of Jackson’s water
Come November 22, Gov. Tate Reeves will wash his hands of Jackson’s water

Latest News

WLBT at 5p - clipped version
First Alert Forecast:
Showers and storms returning to our area on Saturday. We have a lot of events going on for the...
First Alert Forecast: Friday holds increasing cloud cover through the afternoon and evening. But Saturday, showers, and storms return to the area!
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: quiet, mild Friday; rain, storms likely Saturday
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast; quiet Friday; stormy periods Saturday