Fight between two men in Jackson results in one being shot, the other fleeing

Fight between two men in Jackson results in one being shot, the other fleeing
Fight between two men in Jackson results in one being shot, the other fleeing(WLBT)
By Howard Ballou
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A fight between two men in Jackson resulted in one man being shot Friday evening.

Jackson Police Deputy Chief Deric Hearn says they responded to a call about a fight that happened around 6:45 p.m. on Prentiss and Capitol Street.

When police arrived, one man had been shot and was being transported by AMR.

A suspect, whose identity is known, ran into an apartment building at 255 Prentiss Street but was not found after a search.

Chief Hearn says the victim is currently in surgery at UMMC. His condition and identity are not known at this time.

Hearn also says a warrant will be issued for the suspect, once his identity is confirmed.

