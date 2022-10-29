Fight between two men in Jackson results in one being shot, the other fleeing

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A fight between two men in Jackson resulted in one man being shot Friday evening.

Jackson Police Deputy Chief Deric Hearn says they responded to a call about a fight that happened around 6:45 p.m. on Prentiss and Capitol Street.

When police arrived, one man had been shot and was being transported by AMR.

A suspect, whose identity is known, ran into an apartment building at 255 Prentiss Street but was not found after a search.

Chief Hearn says the victim is currently in surgery at UMMC. His condition and identity are not known at this time.

Hearn also says a warrant will be issued for the suspect, once his identity is confirmed.

