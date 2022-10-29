LawCall
Army Corps of Engineers doing dredging work on Mississippi River

(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is continuing a dredging operation to assist with vessels traveling down the low Mississippi River.

They are temporarily closing navigation near Rosedale through October 29. While it’s closed, the corps will work to clear the channel.

Additional closures may be needed to complete the work depending on the dredge progress.

This is the lowest the river has been at the Vicksburg gauge since 2012 when it reached one foot. It is the sixth time since the year 2000 that Vicksburg has reached stages below 1.5 feet.

