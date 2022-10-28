USA International Competition returns to Jackson in 2023

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The USA International Ballet Competition is coming back to Jackson in 2023 for the twelfth time.

The official unveiling of the commemorative poster was held Thursday in front of Thalia Mara Hall.

The poster features a painting by the late artist Andrew Bucci. (WLBT)

The IBC competition has been held in Jackson since 1979. A 12-foot iron sculpture by New York artist Jackson Howard-Potter titled “Dancer 12″ will be a permanent fixture on the plaza.

The USA IBC was founded by Thalia Mara and is the official international ballet competition in the United States.

The 2023 competition will feature dancers from all over the world from 15 to 28 years old. Approximately 100 dancers will be invited to compete from more than 300 applicants.

Mayor Lumumba said, “Art influences capital far more than capital influences art. It’s a tremendous honor that we host this international competition right here in Jackson and so we look forward to this resurgence in 2023.”

Sculpture Artist Jack Howard-Potter said, “when cities and the people in them prioritize public art they’re making investments in their communities that will have lasting impacts. You never know when somebody might walk by and look at this statue and be inspired to dance, be an artist or do something meaningful for their community”.

First Lady Elee Reeves, and other state and city leaders attended Thursday’s unveiling. The competition will be held from June 10 through the 24th.

Members of the international jury were also announced today. Sister competitions are held in Helsinki, Varna, and Moscow.

