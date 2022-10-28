Things To Know Friday, October 28

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Jackson water crisis front and center in mayor’s annual State of the City address

Jackson’s ongoing water crisis was at the forefront of Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba’s state of the city address Thursday, where he said the city will work with anyone who wants to help but is “keeping our eyes open wide on those seeking to profit from this disaster.” In a pre-recorded message shown in front of a live crowd at 207 N. Farish Street, the mayor opened with an apparent dig at Gov. Tate Reeves, saying, “despite what you might have heard, it is always a great day to be in Jackson.” In September, Reeves told an audience in Hattiesburg it was a “great day to not be in Jackson,” a day after a weeks-long boil water notice for Jackson had been lifted. Lumumba’s speech comes during what the mayor has said has been a tumultuous year for the city, with Jackson still working to dig itself out of a pandemic, dealing with historic flooding and experiencing a near-shutdown of its water system, prompting the state to temporarily take over water operations.

2. College Gameday bus strolls through JSU campus

Big wheels kept on turning into JSU’s campus today as ESPN’s College Gameday’s arrival got Tigers fans going for their rivalry matchup with Southern University. The iconic bus strolled through the campus of Jackson State Thursday evening to formally introduce themselves to thousands of the Tiger faithful. “Saturday against Southern I expect to have a whole lotta barbecue, a whole bunch of beer. It’s gonna be a real good day you know hopefully...and we gonna get a dub,” JSU fan Freddie Jones said. The Gameday crew arrived Wednesday afternoon behind Veteran’s Memorial Stadium and began constructing the set through the night and into Thursday evening.

3. ‘It’s just a sad moment at this time’: JPD officer killed in motorcycle crash

Cpl. Michael Tarrio (JPD)

A 12-year veteran of the Jackson Police Department was killed in a motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon, JPD Chief James Davis says. The officer, Cpl. Michael Tarrio, was traveling west on U.S. 80, where he collided with a pickup truck. A 12-year veteran of the Jackson Police Department was killed in a motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon, JPD Chief James Davis says. The officer, Cpl. Michael Tarrio, was traveling west on U.S. 80, where he collided with a pickup truck. Tarrio was a patrol officer in Precinct 3. He was off duty at the time. The driver of the pickup stayed on the scene. “We’re just trying to wrap our arms around each other and uplift each other,” Davis said. “It’s just a sad moment at this time for the JPD family.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.