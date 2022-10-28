LawCall
One man dead following officer involved shooting in Vancleave

By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - A man was shot to death in Vancleave Friday evening in an incident involving a Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy. It happened around 5 p.m. near Brad-AI Drive.

According to Sheriff Mike Ezell, deputies were responding to a call about a man shooting in the neighborhood. When they arrived, the sheriff says the man pointed a gun toward law enforcement. The sheriff said deputies then fired at the man and killed him.

No deputies were injured during the incident.

Sheriff Ezell said the man did not shoot at the deputies, but did point his weapon at them

The deadly shooting is now under investigation by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. MBI said in a statement that investigators are assessing the incident and gathering evidence. Once complete, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.

This is Jackson County’s second officer involved shooting in just the last two weeks. The last one happened October 19 and involved deputies firing at an armed carjacking suspect who refused to stop. In that case, the suspect, 32-year-old Nathan Thomas Cook, was taken into custody without incident. That case is also under investigation by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

