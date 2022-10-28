New YMCA mobile food pantry to travel to hard-to-reach communities

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A new, colorful YMCA just debuted in Clinton.

Metro YMCAs of Mississippi and UnitedHealthcare unveiled a mobile food pantry this week to provide healthy options in hard-to-reach areas that face barriers to access and transportation.

During the school year, the pantry is open Monday through Friday from 4 - 5 p.m.

Each summer, the pantry will hopscotch around the Jackson metro during lunch hour.

A $150,000 UnitedHealthcare grant made the pantry possible.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.