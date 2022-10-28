New YMCA mobile food pantry to travel to hard-to-reach communities
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A new, colorful YMCA just debuted in Clinton.
Metro YMCAs of Mississippi and UnitedHealthcare unveiled a mobile food pantry this week to provide healthy options in hard-to-reach areas that face barriers to access and transportation.
During the school year, the pantry is open Monday through Friday from 4 - 5 p.m.
Each summer, the pantry will hopscotch around the Jackson metro during lunch hour.
A $150,000 UnitedHealthcare grant made the pantry possible.
Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.