New YMCA mobile food pantry to travel to hard-to-reach communities

Children enjoy healthy snacks from the new Metro YMCAs of Mississippi Mobile Food Pantry.
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A new, colorful YMCA just debuted in Clinton.

Metro YMCAs of Mississippi and UnitedHealthcare unveiled a mobile food pantry this week to provide healthy options in hard-to-reach areas that face barriers to access and transportation.

During the school year, the pantry is open Monday through Friday from 4 - 5 p.m.

Each summer, the pantry will hopscotch around the Jackson metro during lunch hour.

A $150,000 UnitedHealthcare grant made the pantry possible.

