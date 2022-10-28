Mississippi woman becomes one of the youngest Subway franchisees in the country

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – There’s a new owner in town.

Macon, Mississippi native Tyra Ivory, 26, is now one of the youngest Subway franchisees in the country. She cut the ribbon on her dream surrounded by people who came to support her.

Ivory hosted a ribbon cutting to celebrate her big news and invited the community to celebrate her achievement.

Ivory says to find your dream and go for it.

“I will say to anyone if this is something you want to pursue and anything beyond you becoming a Subway franchisee, teacher, doctor, go after it and do not be afraid to ask for help and I do not take no for an answer. I asked and used my resources and that has gotten me so far,” said Ivory.

As Ivory proudly wears the visor and t-shirt with those six letters, she will tell anyone that she failed before she found success.

“Anything is possible and I know that it may sound cliché, but it has not been easy. My aspirations were to become a dentist and literally before the offer came about I was applying to dental school and I didn’t get in. I didn’t understand then, but now I know why it did not,” said Ivory.

Ivory saw her plans changed. And along the way she did connect with some great friends.

“Just to see her make this amazing accomplishment, she is more than deserving of this and I’m so happy for her and I’m so excited to see what’s in store,” said Camry Hardy, Ivory’s friend.

“I’m really proud of how much she’s grown over the past few years and I’ve always known that many people have love and support for her, but to see that the whole town came out and really showed love makes me really happy,” said Emily Morgan, Ivory’s friend.

And while people from all over the U.S. supported her, Ivory’s mother, Shelleen Farmer, says she is proud to be right beside her.

“I’m proud of her for taking on the adventure and for being still long enough to do it. I’ve taught all three of my girls to work together so even though it’s her here, it’s us. We’re one,” said Farmer.

And if Ivory had only one tip to give young boys and girls, it would be to believe in yourself.

“So surround yourself with people that’s going to push you, that’s going to have strength for you when you don’t have strength because that is how I have gotten here,” said Ivory.

Ivory plans to pass this business on to her family in the future and teach them to follow their dreams.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.