Mississippi Mass Choir’s first album in 10 years sells out

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The award-winning Mississippi Mass Choir is preparing to record a new album Friday. This will be the first one in 10 years.

For more than 30 years, the legendary Mississippi Mass Choir has enjoyed blessing people all across the world with their gospel music.

If you wondering it has taken them so long to record a new album.

Well, the “pandemic” forced them to pause their production plans, but now they are back and excited about the live recording Friday.

Gospel music echoed throughout the Anderson United Methodist Church.

The more than 200 strong voices of the Magnificent and mighty Mississippi Mass Choir are preparing to record its new album A recording that is 10 years in the making.

“It is necessary because so many people need help, they need encouragement, and they need another reason to wake up the next day and fulfill the things that God has for them in their lives,” Yolanda Clay Moore, a member of the choir said.

Moore says it has always been a dream to be part of a legendary choir.

“Mississippi mass choir is an institution.”

Jerry Mannery couldn’t agree more. He is the executive director of the choir.

“We are so excited and Patrice, I’m serious.”

The Mississippi mass choir is no stranger to success and the national spotlight.

Founded by the late gospel singer and recording company Executive Frank Williams, the Mississippi Mass Choir was created in 1988.

The choir’s debut album remained in the number one slot atop the Billboard magazine chart for 45 consecutive weeks, setting a record for any music genre.

“We have gone before the president, we were invited to tour of Italy, we were invited to perform for Pope John Paul and his summer residence. ESPN, our song, “I’m not tired Yet.”

“Really” was a theme song for Scott Van Pelt’s Sports Center. We’ve done a national commercial for Nissan, so truly, God has opened doors we could not even imagine,” Mannery said.

The new highly anticipated album is finally happening.

“We used to record every two to three years, but the pandemic stretched it out, and can you believe it has been 10 years since our release,” Mannery said.

Despite the many challenges over the years, now they are back and better than ever.

“The sound is one of a kind. When you have all these people coming together, 200+ Voice is making one body, and one sound, you can’t beat that,” Producer Stan Jones said.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.