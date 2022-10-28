Jackson city councilman says he and local pastor resolved slander suit

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson city councilman says he’s resolved a lawsuit with a local pastor that sued him for defamation.

“Despite the process of litigation, we met as brothers in Christ and have resolved our differences, without the exchange of money,” Ward 6 Councilman Aaron Banks said in a statement released Friday morning.

Banks went on to say that Pickett had done nothing wrong, despite his previous allegations, and wished the dispute could have been settled in private.

The news comes more than a year after Pastor Dwayne Pickett filed a compliant against Banks “to recover damages for defamation,” after the councilman alleged Pickett offered him a bribe to vote in favor of a trash contract for National Waste United.

Pickett, a pastor with New Jerusalem Church, was a principal with National Waste, a group the mayor hired to pick up trash under a previous emergency declaration. However, the mayor’s actions were nullified after the council voted to rescind the mayor’s state of emergency.

Pickett, meanwhile, claimed Banks wanted the council to reject the National Waste contract because they were “unwilling to provide perks similar to those that he had received from the current vendor.”

The pastor had demanded a jury trial, and on October 3, jury instructions in the case were posted on the Mississippi Electronic Courts website.

“Over the course of discussion regarding the city of Jackson garbage contracts, Bishop Dr. Dwayne Pickett and myself were involved in conversations. He and I met in friendship in an effort to address concerns regarding the treatment of Jackson’s sanitation workers. A dispute arose, and I wish that we were able to clear the air before this matter became public,” Banks said. “Dr. Pickett did not intend an illegal act, nor did any action or statement he made constitute an illegal action.”

WLBT has reached out to Pastor Pickett and will update this story after we speak to him.

