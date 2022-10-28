Hinds Co. supervisors could determine future of 182-acre housing project next month

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The future of a 182-acre housing development known as Tinnin Estates could be determined at Hinds County Board of Supervisors meeting early next month.

District 2 Supervisor David Archie said the board will likely take up a request to rezone the property along Clinton-Tinnin Road from agricultural to R-1A residential estates at its first meeting in November.

The rezoning is needed so developer Casey Keith can subdivide the property into 38 “mini-farm” lots that he plans to sell for residential development. Lots will range from 2.5 to 6 acres in size.

The county’s planning commission voted to reject the request with six votes, according to county documents.

Archie, though, said he has yet to decide whether he would support the project. Since the item was placed on the board’s October 17 agenda, the supervisor has met with residents and developers in an effort to hammer out concerns. The project is located in Archie’s district.

He said one thing he’s considering is how many people the county has lost in the last decade, according to the last census, and said one of the reasons is the county doesn’t have enough new housing options.

The U.S. Census Bureau found that in 2020, the county had 227,742 people, thousands fewer than the 245,285 it had in 2010. Since that data was recorded, the county has lost additional people, with the census reporting the county had a population of 222,679 in July 2021.

“We did not have enough new rooftops in Hinds County, where people really wanted a quality of life and really wanted to live, where their kids will be safer, where they have more freedom out in their community, where you can raise a brand new family,” he said. “So, it’s a good thing.”

The acreage is a former farm, and is touched by several subdivisions. The project is expected to increase property taxes for the county from around $8,000 a year to $300,000, once it is rezoned.

The proposal, though, is opposed by some residents including a few who live across from the proposed site on Clinton-Tinnin.

Chad Ainsworth is concerned about how the project will impact traffic, saying the road is already unsafe. He has lived in on the road for more than 20 years, and said he’s seen quite a few wrecks.

“Lifer Road... it is so narrow, and it’s such a bad road, the school bus won’t even go down. And all the residents had to bring their kids to the end because there’s nowhere for a school buss to turn around,” he said. “And it’s a blind curve coming into Clinton-Tinnin and there are wrecks there, quite regularly, where people come out.”

“Additional traffic from a development like this is going to cause real safety concerns for vehicles entering and exiting the road,” he said.

The property in question is located along Clinton-Tinnin between Lifer Road and North Ratliff Road outside of Clinton. Once built out, developer Kasey Keith said there will be 14 entry points along Clinton-Tinnin, about the same number that’s on the other side.

As far as blind spots, Keith said Clinton-Tinnin has several due to the overgrowth, and that much of that vegetation will be cleared to make way for the new homes. As for Lifer Road, Keith said he’s offered right-of-way to the county so it could widen the street.

Ainsworth also is worried that once this property is rezoned, Keith will want to build out the remaining 100 or so acres that he owns adjacent to the site.

Keith said he’s leaving that property alone, and initially setting it aside for his personal use. “We’re not just dumping all of the agricultural land,” he said. “You never know, we may want to get in the farming business one day.”

Keith, though, said he and his father plan to build homes on about 30 acres of the property in question. Meanwhile, he said the remaining land will be used for hunting for the time being.

“I don’t have a crystal ball, but here’s the plan: we’re going to hunt and I’m building my house on 30 acres,” he said. “It’s never going to be a high-density neighborhood, because that’s where I’m going to live.”

Supervisors’ next meeting will be 9 a.m., November 7, on the first floor of the Hinds County Chancery Court Building.

