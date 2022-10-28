Game of the Week: Callaway hosts Neshoba Central in battle for 2nd place region finish

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The one-loss Callaway Chargers (7-1) is set to host the Neshoba Central Rockets (6-3) in a battle for second place in MHSAA 5A Region 2 in Week 11 of Mississippi high school football.

After ending last season on a four-game losing streak, finishing the season with a 3-7 record and in eighth place in their region, The Callaway Chargers have totally flipped the script this year and have improved massively.

The Chargers began the season on a six-game winning streak, including a statement win over then 5A-2 favorites, the Ridgeland Titans 41-26. Callaway’s one loss of the season came against the Vicksburg Gators, but have since responded by beating region foe Holmes County Central last week.

The Chargers are led by their stingy defense, who have allowed less than twenty points in 6 of their 8 games played. The offense can score as well, winning by more than one possession in six of those eight games as well.

Neshoba Central won’t see themselves as underdogs during their visit to Jackson, having built their season off of a six-game win streak also. The Rockets held the now region two champions, the Vicksburg Gators, to just 14 points last week in a close loss.

With both teams only suffering one loss in district play, this contest becomes a must-win for the two squads in the race for a second-place finish in their region this season.

Kick-off for WLBT’s Game of the Week will begin at 7 p.m. at North Jackson Field.

WLBT’s The End Zone will provide live, featured coverage of the Neshoba Central at Callaway game Friday night at 10 p.m.

