LawCall
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Power of Pink

Game of the Week: Callaway hosts Neshoba Central in battle for 2nd place region finish

The WLBT End Zone is sponsored by Mazda of Jackson
The WLBT End Zone is sponsored by Mazda of Jackson(WLBT MARKETING)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The one-loss Callaway Chargers (7-1) is set to host the Neshoba Central Rockets (6-3) in a battle for second place in MHSAA 5A Region 2 in Week 11 of Mississippi high school football.

After ending last season on a four-game losing streak, finishing the season with a 3-7 record and in eighth place in their region, The Callaway Chargers have totally flipped the script this year and have improved massively.

The Chargers began the season on a six-game winning streak, including a statement win over then 5A-2 favorites, the Ridgeland Titans 41-26. Callaway’s one loss of the season came against the Vicksburg Gators, but have since responded by beating region foe Holmes County Central last week.

The Chargers are led by their stingy defense, who have allowed less than twenty points in 6 of their 8 games played. The offense can score as well, winning by more than one possession in six of those eight games as well.

Neshoba Central won’t see themselves as underdogs during their visit to Jackson, having built their season off of a six-game win streak also. The Rockets held the now region two champions, the Vicksburg Gators, to just 14 points last week in a close loss.

With both teams only suffering one loss in district play, this contest becomes a must-win for the two squads in the race for a second-place finish in their region this season.

Kick-off for WLBT’s Game of the Week will begin at 7 p.m. at North Jackson Field.

WLBT’s The End Zone will provide live, featured coverage of the Neshoba Central at Callaway game Friday night at 10 p.m.

To view all live regional football scores, click here.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14 Marshall, DeSoto County residents accused of PPP fraud, money laundering
Cpl. Michael Tarrio
‘It’s just a sad moment at this time’: JPD officer killed in motorcycle crash
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom
Provine High School senior killed in car wreck days before birthday
Provine High School senior killed in car wreck days before birthday
(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Former Governor Haley Barbour airlifted to hospital after Yazoo Co. crash

Latest News

Is Southern Miss back? Golden Eagles soar under national spotlight
Is Southern Miss back? Golden Eagles soar under national spotlight
College Gameday bus strolls through JSU campus
College Gameday bus strolls through JSU campus
(AP Photo/Jim Rassol)
JSU football receives championship rings
Fewer than 1,200 tickets left for JSU v. Southern University matchup at Veteran Memorial Stadium
Fewer than 1,200 tickets left for JSU v. Southern University matchup at Veteran Memorial Stadium