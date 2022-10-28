Former Miss. Band of Choctaw Indians tribal councilmember sentenced to federal prison

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former tribal councilmember for the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians will spend the next 7 years behind bars.

Kevin Joseph Edwards, 51, of the Standing Pine Community, was sentenced to 84 months in federal prison for embezzlement, perjury and suborning perjury, according to a press release from U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca.

According to court documents, Edwards embezzled $12,178.40 from the Tribe “by submitting fraudulent travel documents for reimbursement.”

He was indicted in February 2019 on the embezzlement charge and released on bond. While on bond, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, said Edwards possessed a firearm. A petition to revoke his bond was filed, and during a hearing Edwards committed perjury and convinced another person to do the same on his behalf.

He pleaded guilty to the embezzlement charge in February 2021 and the perjury charges in June of this year. Once Edwards completes his term, he’ll be forced to follow 36 months of supervised release. He also must repay the money he embezzled.

The FBI investigated the case.

