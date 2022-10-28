LawCall
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Power of Pink

First Alert Forecast:

WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Rain is on the way along with the chance for storms.  Expect some light rain showers overnight.  Rain will be heavy at times Saturday with isolated thunderstorms.  A few may be intense and result in severe weather during the daytime.  It will turn breezy overnight and windy at times Saturday, even outside of storms.  Damaging winds are possible with the storms Saturday, but a few may be severe and produce hail & a brief tornado.  Lows in the 50s by Saturday morning will rebound to near 70 by afternoon.  An inch or so of rain is possible this weekend, with even isolated heavier amounts possible.  Lingering showers will be around Sunday with similar temperatures to Saturday.   Halloween looks sunny and in the 70s with middle and upper 70s as we enter November with sunshine.  The average high temperature this time of year is 74 and the average low 49.  Sunrise is 7:15am and the sunset is 6:13pm.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version

Most Read

14 Marshall, DeSoto County residents accused of PPP fraud, money laundering
Cpl. Michael Tarrio
‘It’s just a sad moment at this time’: JPD officer killed in motorcycle crash
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom
Provine High School senior killed in car wreck days before birthday
Provine High School senior killed in car wreck days before birthday
(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Former Governor Haley Barbour airlifted to hospital after Yazoo Co. crash

Latest News

Showers and storms returning to our area on Saturday. We have a lot of events going on for the...
First Alert Forecast: Friday holds increasing cloud cover through the afternoon and evening. But Saturday, showers, and storms return to the area!
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: quiet, mild Friday; rain, storms likely Saturday
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast; quiet Friday; stormy periods Saturday
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
First Alert Forecast: