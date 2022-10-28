First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Rain is on the way along with the chance for storms. Expect some light rain showers overnight. Rain will be heavy at times Saturday with isolated thunderstorms. A few may be intense and result in severe weather during the daytime. It will turn breezy overnight and windy at times Saturday, even outside of storms. Damaging winds are possible with the storms Saturday, but a few may be severe and produce hail & a brief tornado. Lows in the 50s by Saturday morning will rebound to near 70 by afternoon. An inch or so of rain is possible this weekend, with even isolated heavier amounts possible. Lingering showers will be around Sunday with similar temperatures to Saturday. Halloween looks sunny and in the 70s with middle and upper 70s as we enter November with sunshine. The average high temperature this time of year is 74 and the average low 49. Sunrise is 7:15am and the sunset is 6:13pm.

