First Alert Forecast: quiet, mild Friday; rain, storms likely Saturday

FRIDAY: Clouds will gradually increase through the day after a start amid sunshine as moisture begins to filter into the area. Morning 40s and 50s will transition back toward the middle to, a few, upper 70s. By late afternoon, a rogue shower could sneak into southwest Mississippi. Rain opportunities will could spread northward through the course of Friday night with lows only falling to the upper 50s and lower 60s.

WEEKEND PLANNER: Our next system is due into the region Saturday – fielding a swath of rain and storms that will affect many events in the region, including Making Strides Against Breast Cancer and the JSU vs. Southern game. Rain coverage will increase across southwest Mississippi by sunrise, advancing to central areas by mid-late morning and into north/east areas by mid-day. Rain could be quite heavy at times with a low-end risk for a strong to severe storm. Highs will range from the upper 60s through the middle 70s. Rain coverage will tend to taper through Saturday evening – though, a few lingering showers will likely hang around into Sunday under mostly cloudy skies amid upper 60s and lower 70s for highs.

EXTENDED PERIOD: The low will gradually loosen its grip on the region to kick off next week and heading into Halloween. We’ll ring in November quietly on Tuesday, but a quick moving system may kick up a few showers late Tuesday into Wednesday. Beyond that, above-average temperatures return as we head back toward 80 degrees by late week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.