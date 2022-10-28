First Alert Forecast: Friday holds increasing cloud cover through the afternoon and evening. But Saturday, showers, and storms return to the area!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Friday!

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions are continuing across the area. We will experience increased cloud cover throughout the late afternoon and evening. We could also see some rain chances potential later this evening and overnight. Highs are expected to reach into the upper 70s, and Lows will be in the low 60s. Cloudy conditions are expected overnight.

Heavy showers and storms are possible on Saturday. As the front moves through we could experience gusty winds and lightning and heavy rain within the storms.

Weekend Forecast:

Showers and storms are on the way for our Saturday as another Cold Front moves into the area. Timeline expected between 7 AM and 7 PM where we could experience off-and-on heavy showers and storms across the area. Highs on Saturday, Low 70s, and during the overnight period Lows are expected to fall to the mid-50s. Potentially clear conditions overnight.

Sunday, we could still see some rain chances following the front. But we are only talking about light rain Sunday morning. Highs on Sunday remain in the low 70s, with partly sunny conditions across the area. Lows during the evening temps fall again to the mid to low 50s

Monday and Tuesday, rain chances continue to be possible across the area. Highs remain in the low 70s on Monday with partly sunny skies. Tuesday, Highs drive back into the mid to upper 70s with mostly sunny skies. During the evenings on both of these days, Lows will fall to the low 50s.

Wednesday and Thursday, Highs continue into the mid to upper 70s. Partly to mostly sunny skies for both days. Lows will fall to the mid-50s.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.