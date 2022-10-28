LawCall
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Power of Pink

College Gameday bus strolls through JSU campus

By Joseph Doehring
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Big wheels kept on turning into JSU’s campus today as ESPN’s College Gameday’s arrival got Tigers fans going for their rivalry matchup with Southern University.

The iconic bus strolled through the campus of Jackson State Thursday evening to formally introduce themselves to thousands of the Tiger faithful.

“Saturday against Southern I expect to have a whole lotta barbecue, a whole bunch of beer. It’s gonna be a real good day you know hopefully...and we gonna get a dub,” JSU fan Freddie Jones said.

The Gameday crew arrived Wednesday afternoon behind Veteran’s Memorial Stadium and began constructing the set through the night and into Thursday evening.

A large reason for Gameday’s decision to visit Jackson for the first time ever is head coach Deion Sanders.

He has led the Tigers to a 7-0 start this season... their best since 1983.

“Oh, it’s really big. It’s pretty unprecedented. You only see something College Gameday and ESPN come to big schools like Ohio State and Alabama and you can obviously see that Deion Sanders has really put Jackson State on the map. He’s bringing guys back to those glory days of different Hall of Fame players that came through here,” JSU fan Nicholas Dawkins said.

Starting Friday, fans will be able to stop by the College Gameday set and catch a glimpse of what the set will look like come Saturday morning.

Tickets for the game are nearly sold out, but if you can’t make it in, you can join thousands of fans outside the stadium.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Provine High School senior killed in car wreck days before birthday
Provine High School senior killed in car wreck days before birthday
14 Marshall, DeSoto County residents accused of PPP fraud, money laundering
Toddler fighting for his life after accidentally falling into a swimming pool at a Byram daycare
(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Former Governor Haley Barbour airlifted to hospital after Yazoo Co. crash
Pepper, a 14-year-old Yorkie mix, was killed recently when she was attacked by a coyote.
‘I’m just playing this in my head over and over’: Pearl resident’s dog killed by coyote

Latest News

(AP Photo/Jim Rassol)
JSU football receives championship rings
ESPN’s College Gameday arrives in Jackson
ESPN’s College Gameday arrives in Jackson
Sonic Boom of the South to compete in Boom Box Battle of the Bands (Photo by William Kelly)
Sonic Boom of the South to compete in Boom Box Battle of the Bands
(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Southern Miss to grace national spotlight against defending conference champs