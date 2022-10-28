LawCall
Briefings filed in case that could determine Jackson mayor’s veto powers

Jackson City Council discusses water issues at a previous meeting.
Jackson City Council discusses water issues at a previous meeting.(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Briefings have been submitted in the supreme court case that could determine whether Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba can veto a negative vote of the city council.

Attorneys for the mayor submitted their briefings on October 10. The council’s briefings were filed on October 26, according to the Mississippi Supreme Court’s website. Lumumba now has until November 1 to file a response.

At the heart of the matter is whether the mayor can veto a negative vote of the council. The city council filed suit in Hinds County Chancery Court earlier this year after Lumumba vetoed its decision to deny awarding an emergency hauling contract with Richard’s Disposal.

The mayor cited an earlier circuit court ruling, which he said gave him the authority to veto a no vote, the same ruling he used in an April 1 letter to Richard’s welcoming the firm to the city.

That ruling, which was handed down by Justice Jess Dickinson, a specially appointed judge assigned to the case, allowed the mayor to hypothetically veto a negative vote, allow the council to override the veto, and then appeal the decision to the court system saying the council’s decision was “arbitrary and capricious.”

Dickinson vacated the order on April 1, saying he should not have addressed the veto question because it was never before him.

The council’s chancery court case, meanwhile, was specifically focused on the mayor’s veto ability. In a ruling handed down in July, specially appointed Judge Larry Roberts said Lumumba could not veto a no vote, saying the city’s own statute did not allow him to do so.

Lumumba appealed that decision to the Supreme Court. Justices agreed to take up the case in September.

