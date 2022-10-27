Water revenue up $8.7M year over year, but still fell short of budgeted projections

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson water, sewer and trash revenues are up year over year, to the tune of about $8.7 million, so says a consultant heading up the city’s efforts to revamp its billing system.

However, numbers for 2022 are still down when compared to budgeted projections, the amount the city estimated it would take in as part of the year’s annual budget.

Through September, the city brought in more than $57,538,000, about $8.7 more than the Water Sewer Business Administration (WSBA) collected during the same time in fiscal year 2021, said Mike Secour, a consultant with PREO Group LLC, one of the groups brought on to manage the billing system improvements.

“[We’re] $400,000 and some change short of the $58 million goal, but considering the things that went on this summer, and some of the challenges, I was pretty happy with that,” he said.

Secor was referring to the city’s ongoing water crisis, which occurred after equipment failures at the O.B. Curtis Plant led the state to step in and take over operations.

Figures were provided to the Jackson City Council on Wednesday, at a meeting of its Water Billing & Infrastructure Ad Hoc Committee.

Even with the increase, there’s still work to do. Crews have installed 26,900 water meters, less than half of the 58,000 that are set to go in.

Jackson brought on several groups to manage the city’s billing system upgrades, which included replacing all of the faulty meters put in place as part of the Siemens contract. UMS began installing new residential meters back in February.

Meanwhile, thousands of customers are still not receiving regular statements. And while collections are up overall, water/sewer/sanitation revenues for the city are millions of dollars short of what the city council budgeted for as part of the city’s 2022 fiscal budget.

According to a copy of that budget found on the city’s website, Jackson estimated it would bring in $66,303,215 in water, sewer and sanitation revenues on the year, about $8.8 million more than the $57.5 million brought in through September 30.

A further analysis of the numbers shows that the city’s highest collections on the year came in October and November, when more than $6.1 million were brought in each month. Since then, monthly collections only topped $5 million once, and fell to $3.8 million for the month of May.

WSBA Total Revenues 2020-21 fiscal year 2021-22 fiscal year October $4,625,550.35 $6,148,644.03 November $4,436,559,95 $6,139,521.94 December $3,699,374,31 $4,409,230.28 January $4,897,528.18 $4,258,409.92 February $2,773,345.96 $4,403,856.56 March $4,957,409.97 $4,989,722.65 April $4,701,737.87 $4,616,966.72 May $3,371,387.37 $3,801,258.26 June $4,254,955.00 $4,432,525.56 July $3,568,937.92 $4,417,052.40 August $3,983,323.40 $5,408,197.39 September $3,584,840.53 $4,513,310.30 Total $48,854,950.81 $57,538,723.01 Source: City of Jackson

Council President Ashby Foote was pleased the numbers were up, but still has questions. Among them, he wants to know how much the city is bringing in compared to what is being billed.

“The collection rate is not clear,” he said. “It’s one thing to say here is what we’re supposed to get, and we’ve only missed it by $400,000, but how much have we not collected on? They didn’t have that number.”

Secor told the council that WSBA collected $4,523,310 for the month of September, about $616,000 less than the $5,138,900 it had billed to customers.

He also said the collection rate began going up after the city began turning off water for non-payment in August.

While he had the information for September, he said determining the collection rate for the entire year would be difficult.

“[It’s] hard to determine based on the bills that went out this month versus what’s collected... because there’s a lot of revenue activities and past bills, and getting people on payment plans, and large collections on commercial accounts and things like that,” Secor said. “Trying to break all of that up and figure out what’s what is not going to be easy.”

He said he would provide that information to Fidelis Malembeka, the city’s chief financial officer, who then could share it with the council.

Foote also wanted to know how people were getting water but were still not being billed.

Figures provided to the committee showed that as of Wednesday afternoon, 8,790 accounts were still stranded.

Of those, 850 customers were on the city’s flat-rate billing program.

However, Secor said they were slated to come off of that program the weekend of October 29 and October 30.

Jackson implemented flat-rate billing in 2019, as a way to keep revenues coming in even as customers were not receiving bills. The idea was that customers could pay a flat rate each month, which would then be credited to their accounts and deducted from their true bills once their accounts were straightened out.

Figures show another 2,393 customer accounts were stranded because their new or existing meters were not working, while another 2,193 customers were not receiving bills because water usage reported by the new meters is significantly different than the usage reported by their previous ones.

“In those situations, they’ve got to go through and do some adjustments to make sure that they’re... set on regular billing [so] those accounts flow,” Secor said. “They’re working through that process now to see if that can be done programmatically versus having manual intervention on those 2,100, almost 2,200 accounts.”

Another 1,896 customers are not receiving bills because the last read data from their previous meters is not available, while 1,400 more accounts are stranded for unknown reasons.

“Why are these 1,400 stranded? Some of those will fall into these buckets and categories up here,” he said, referring to reasons he told the council why other accounts were stranded. “Some of them may be something different, something new [or] odd about a particular account.”

“But you should never see scenarios like you did in the old system, where had to 16,000, 17,000 stranded accounts at a time,” he added. “These numbers should do nothing but decrease over the next couple of months.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.