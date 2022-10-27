Things To Know Thursday, October 27

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. 14 Marshall, DeSoto County residents accused of PPP fraud, money laundering

14 Marshall, DeSoto County residents accused of PPP fraud, money laundering

On Wednesday, 14 Marshall and DeSoto County residents were arrested on criminal charges related to their involvement in a conspiracy to fraudulently obtain government funds. These funds were intended to protect employees of endangered businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic through the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Payroll Protection Program (PPP). “The Secret Service remains steadfast in our commitment to investigating the exploitation of pandemic relief funds,” said U.S Secret Service Acting Special Agent in Charge Ben Zack Rogers, of the Memphis Tennessee Field Office. “We are thankful for the hard work and continued support of our partners as we work together to ensure that our country’s financial environment remains safe and secure.” All 14 suspects are charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud by fraudulently applying for PPP loans, and participating in wire transfers of over $10,000 involving proceeds of the fraud scheme.

2. Provine High School senior killed in car wreck days before birthday

A senior at Provine High School died in a car wreck in Jackson just days before her birthday. It happened around 9 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Terry Road and Dona Streets. Shamerria Smith, 18, was killed after a Ford Explorer hit her Nissan Altima, JPD says. Police have not said how the crash happened, only that they’re still investigating. The wreck took place less than a mile away from Smith’s home.

3. ‘I’m just playing this in my head over and over’: Pearl resident’s dog killed by coyote

Pepper, a 14-year-old Yorkie mix, was killed recently when she was attacked by a coyote. (Krystal Lewis)

Victoria Lewis never had second thoughts about letting her dog, Pepper, out in the backyard to sun. It was something the 14-year-old Shih Tzu-Yorkie mix liked to do, and Lewis thought she would be safe because the yard is fenced in. But on Thursday, Pepper was attacked and killed when a coyote jumped the wooden privacy fence and mauled her. “I let her out in the yard and went to my doctor’s appointment, thinking, ‘When I come back, I’m going to let her in,’ because that’s what I usually do,” Lewis said. “I called my dog, and she didn’t answer. She didn’t come to the door and do anything. She [was] in the yard dead.” No one else was home at the time when the incident occurred, and Lewis’ husband found Pepper’s body after he got home from the store. Security camera footage confirmed the dog’s assailant was a coyote.

