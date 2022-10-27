Pike County Sheriff’s Office seeking public’s help in locating 29-year-old woman

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Pike County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating 29-year-old Chantel McCray.

According to police, McCray was last seen on October 18 in the Fernwood area of Pike County.

McCray is described as 5′7″ with brown eyes and short hair wrapped with a cloth. She was last seen wearing light blue jeans and a gray sweatshirt.

McCray’s vehicle was located in Hinds County near the Wyndale exit of Interstate 55 on Sunday, October 23, with her personal belongings inside.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, Pike County Central Dispatch at (601) 783-2323, or Crime Stoppers at (601) 869-7141.

