No water pressure in some areas while residents are asked to conserve

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s mayor says an influx of visitors created challenges for the city’s water system last weekend. That caused some areas in south Jackson to experience low water pressure.

Mayor Chokwe Lumumba is now asking residents to conserve water.

Some residents on Decelle Street in Fondren are upset by the mayor’s request because water ran from a water main break for days. In the meantime, there’s no water at Forest Hill High School.

“For this particular school year 2022-2023 this is the second occurrence,” said Forest Hill High School principal Torrey Hampton.

The school’s nearly 1,000 students are learning virtually for the second straight day. The principal said to say there’s been no water in the building since Sunday.

“We don’t have any running water, can’t flush toilets and different things like that,” said Hampton. “So we had a parent-teacher conference on Monday so we were provided port-a-potties because parents still had to come to check on our scholars and everything like that.”

The district is relying on the city to restore water pressure to determine when in-person learning will resume. Monday Mayor Chokwe Lumumba told reporters a large number of visitors to the city for JSU’s homecoming put a strain on the already fragile water system. He said the city made an emergency purchase of a motor for a pump to restore the tanks on Highway 18.

“Along with the issues of leaks within our distribution system we’re also following up on challenges where fire hydrants were open up for repairs,” said Lumumba. “I want to provide this warning that we’re expecting a large number of people coming in this weekend as well as Jackson State prepares for its rivalry game with Southern University.”

Wednesday Interim Public Works Director Jordan Hillman said the O.B. Curtis Plant is at 85 PSI and all tanks are stable on the surface system. She added that the well-water system is almost fully recovered from the pump motor failure.

