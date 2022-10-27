LawCall
JSU football receives championship rings

(AP Photo/Jim Rassol)(Jim Rassol | AP)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson State University football program received its Southwestern Athletic Conference Championship rings Thursday.

The Tigers beat the Prairie View A&M Panthers 27-10 in the 2021 SWAC Championship last December to earn the rings and finished last season with eleven wins and just two losses.

“I’m so proud of the young men, coaching staff, trainers, equipment staff, video staff, support staff and all whom add to our phenomenal program,” Coach Prime said in an Instagram post.

It may not be the last reward the Tigers receive this year as No. 6 JSU are undefeated after playing seven games and will look to return to the conference championship game at the end of the 2022 regular season.

